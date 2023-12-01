Debra Myers, 68, formerly of Garrett, IL passed away on December 12, 2022 of Acute Leukemia while on vacation in Aruba.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 in the Arthur Cemetery.

Debra was born on November 19, 1954 in Tuscola, IL, a daughter of Hiram James and Lee Ellen (Upstone) Scott. She married Richard Eugene Myers in 1972 in Arthur, IL.

She is survived by her daughter Jamie Yutzy and her husband Toby, her son Michael Myers and her granddaughter Emily Yutzy. She is also survived by her husband, Richard Myers, one sister Gail Vanscyoc and her husband Butch, two brothers, Tracy Scott and his wife Laury and David Scott, and a sister-in-law, Patty McMahan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Ed Scott and two half-brothers, Robert, and Richard Mattingly.

Debra grew up in Arthur and graduated from Arthur High School in 1972. She lived in Garrett for 42 years until moving to North Carolina in 2020. She was active in her community and owned her own flower shop in Atwood. She loved flowers, gardening, baking and most of all spending time with her family.