William James “Bill” Mor of Morgan Hill, Calif., passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at this home.

Bill was born December 21, 1951, in Springfield. He was the son of Al and Joyce (Brown) Mor. He is survived by his son, Patrick and wife, Susan of Reno, Nev.; grandson, Henry; and two sisters, Nancy Wagoner and Lennie (Randy) Williams of Arcola; as well as three nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew.

Bill attended Arcola schools and was a graduate of Arcola High School Class of 1970. He received his BS degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He was a member of the Arcola United Methodist Church. Bill retired from Northwest Airlines after many years of service. He then worked and retired a second time from Caltrain. He enjoyed traveling, bicycling and spending time with his family. He especially loved spending time with his pride and joy, his little grandson, Henry.

Services will be held at a later date.