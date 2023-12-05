Bring Items Now for New Atwood Time Capsule

By Doris Elmore

Staff Writer

Time is running short for residents/businesses/churches to add items to the new time capsule.

Residents should keep items small so they will fit in the capsule. This capsule is smaller than the one previously opened and will not hold big items.

The time capsule is housed in the Atwood Village Hall and items can be taken to the village hall during office hours to be placed in the capsule until time for it to be sealed.

Items should be placed in the capsule by the end of 2023.

The time capsule will be sealed at the first board meeting in January, 2024.

Be a part of history when this time capsule is opened in 50 years.