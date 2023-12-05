BRONCOS TOURNAMENT CHAMPS. The Cerro Gordo-Bement girls basketball team captured 1st place in the 20th Annual Mike Walsh Memorial Tournament held Friday and Saturday in Walsh Gymnasium in Bement. The Broncos finished 3-0 defeating Martinsville 51-22, Fisher 44-26, and a thrilling 38-37 victory over Shelbyville in the championship game. Pictured are Assistant Coach Diann Durbin, Jessa Cross, Rylan Petty, Cassie Block, Jillian Durbin, Erin Rogers, Skye Tieman, Caroline Hill, Haylei Simpson, Gabby Block, Hunter Malone, Addie Roberts, Assistant Coach Kraig Rogers, Bailey Walter, and Head Coach Andrew Buhr.