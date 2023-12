The Cerro Gordo Youth League 5th Grade Girls Basketball team took 4th place in the DISC Turkey Tournament. Pictured are front row (l to r): Ryelee Browning, Sylvie Shackelford, Annabeth Endrizzi, Emma Garver. Back row (l to r): Audrey Larson, Kayla Peters, Lilly Embree, Kendall Callaway, Rylyn Howell. Photo courtesy of Megan Durbin