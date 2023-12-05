Santa visits Atwood By Editor | December 5, 2023 | 0 Enjoying a visit telling Santa what they want for Christmas are Brookelynn and Quinton Peeler of Atwood . They are 15 and 7 respectively. Mrs . Claus enjoyed talking with them as well. Posted in Area News - Record Herald News, News Highlights - Record Herald News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts SANTA VISITS ATWOOD December 5, 2023 | No Comments » 2024 Miss A.L.A.H. Pageant Informational Meeting December 5, 2023 | No Comments » Bring Items Now for New Atwood Time Capsule December 5, 2023 | No Comments » TOURNAMENT MVP December 5, 2023 | No Comments » BRONCOS TOURNAMENT CHAMPS December 5, 2023 | No Comments »