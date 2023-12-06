Mary Medearis

Mary Genevieve (Barlow) Medearis passed away on Dec. 3, 2023, in Longmont, CO. Mary was born to Roscoe and Genevieve Barlow on July 22, 1931 and lived a long, fruitful, and adventurous life. Mary grew up in Hindsboro, Illinois during the Great Depression. She was deeply impacted by the passing of her father when she was just 10 years old. The struggles of those years and the determination of her mother to provide for Mary and her brother, John, helped shape Mary in many ways.

Mary spent her childhood summers on her grandparent’s farm, while her mother attended college to earn her teaching degree. The farm was very important to Mary – so much so that she has kept it in the family to this day. Mary loved visiting the family farm where she learned so much from her Grandmother Tiffin and her uncles.

Mary graduated from Arcola High School in 1949 and the University of Illinois in 1953. Soon thereafter, she married Kenneth Medearis. Ken’s service in the United States Air Force, as well as work opportunities, led the young family to live in several locations in the western United States. Along the way, Ken and Mary raised three children, Mark, Mary Lynne, and Terry.

Ken started a structural engineering firm in Fort Collins, CO, and Mary was instrumental in the administration of the business for over 35 years. Ken and Mary were married for 53 years, enjoying family and work adventures that took them around the world. Mary also served the Fort Collins community in the United Way, Girl Scouts, Daughters of the American Revolution, Quota International, and the Fort Collins Symphony Guild. Mary was a member of the Fort Collins First Presbyterian Church for 40 years.

After Ken’s passing in 2007, Mary eventually reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Tom Nay, and on her 90th birthday, they were married in 2021.

Mary will be remembered for her devotion to her family. She had a passion for supporting education, the arts, and exploring her heritage, as well as American heritage. She enjoyed sharing stories of her youth with her children and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her current husband, Tom, her children, Mark Medearis (Teresa), Mary Lynne Medearis Sorensen (Ray), and Terry Medearis (Julie), 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Horan and McConaty in Lakewood at the end of December. Mary will be buried with Ken at Fort Logan National Cemetery, in Denver, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, donations or gifts in her memory may be made to the Genevieve Tiffin Barlow Memorial Scholarship. Make checks payable to the Eastern Illinois University Foundation, 860 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston, IL 61920.