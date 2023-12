By Mike Monahan

CATLIN – The duo of Kelsey Moore and Kacie Sisk helped the Arcola girls’ basketball team improve to 3-2 ahead of Monday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference opener at Okaw Valley. The two helped the Lady Riders beat Salt Fork 39-33 after a 46-38 loss to Central A&M on Nov. 27.

