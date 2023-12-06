Students learn about electrical safety during county Safety Day

Students learned about the dangers of electricity with a display at the 2023 Moultrie Douglas Safety Day Nov. 2. This display is a tabletop city with working lights and electricity.

The power lines spark and smoke when the dangers occur. Adam Clank of Ameren with the “My Safe City” display showed scenarios students might find themselves in. They learned not to fly a kite or let helium balloons loose near power lines. He also explained how to stay safe if they are in a vehicle that hits a power pole. In addition, each student received a scratch and sniff paper that smelled like natural gas.

