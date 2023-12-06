Tuscola fifth graders set ‘White Table of America’ at school board meeting

By Dominik Stallings
Students of Carmen Morgan’s fifth-grade class “Morganville” stood in front of the Tuscola School Board to read “America’s White Table,” by Margot Theis Raven.
The picturebook details the symbolism of setting the “white table,” an empty table sometimes set in mess halls. The table commemorates missing soldiers and prisoners of war.
Jack Koehne and Miley Rennels read from “America’s White Table” by Margot Theis Raven during the Nov. 27 Tuscola School Board meeting. The book is about the white table set for military service members who are missing in action and prisoners of war. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
James Mauzy places the red rose on the white table set for military service members who are missing in action and prisoners of war. The table was set during the Nov. 27 Tuscola School Board meeting. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
From left to right, Ethan Nall, James Mauzy, Lucas McKinnie, Grayson Price, Claire Taylor, Owen Lauwers, Abigail White, and Mia Spencer read from “America’s White Table” by Margot Theis Raven during the Nov. 27 Tuscola School Board meeting. Photo by Dominik Stallings.