Tuscola School Board- Suspension update

By Dominik Stallings

The County Chronicle obtained documents outlining Tuscola East Prairie Teacher Melissa Sanders’ disciplinary action through a Freedom of Infomation Act (FOIA) request.

Sanders told the County Chronicle she was helping families get their students to sports practice. She communicated with these students through text messages and took photos of the kids at football games.

A letter to Sanders confirmed that she contacted students outside the school building via car rides, phone calls, and contact without parents’ knowledge or permission.

Another letter stated Sanders was verbally warned Sept. 22 by Principal Jared Vanausdoll and directed to not contact students via phone, text or any other means besides school email or Teacherease (a software for standards-based learning). Sanders violated board policy 5:120, which was instated earlier this year.

According to the letter, Melissa received a written warning Oct. 10, and a meeting was held between Superintendent Gary Alexander, Vanausdoll, Mark Sweeney and Sanders to discuss the issue.

The letter said that Vanausdoll received a phone call from a parent Oct. 26 regarding Sander’s contact with a student via text, along with screenshots of the conversation. The school district suspended Sanders with pay until the Nov. 6 special meeting to investigate the issue further. Sanders received a suspension without pay until Dec. 1 at the special meeting.