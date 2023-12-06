Villa Grove City Council- Levy up 38.6 percent

Villa Grove’s City Council announced that the tentative tax levy is set at $463,327 this year during the Nov. 27 meeting. The levy would be a 38.6 percent increase from last year. A truth in taxation meeting will be held Dec. 14.

City Administrator Jacki Athey explained that it increased so drastically because of two things: Villa Grove sold its utilities to American Water in September 2022 and an increase in audit costs from West and Company.

According to Athey, Villa Grove’s auditors, West and Company, told her there would be a significant cost increase as audit costs have nearly doubled due to staffing issues.

Athey further explained that the city had paid some employee’s salaries with water and sewer funds. Since the utility sale to American Water, the general fund had to absorb those salaries and employee benefits. Those employees’ unions also negotiated raises between 15-22 percent, she said.