Kimberly Crawford

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kimberly Ann Crawford, a mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Kimberly passed away on December 4, 2023, leaving a void in the lives of all who loved her.

Kimberly is survived by her son, Mitchell J. Crawford, and spouse, Amanda. Their children, Mikayla and Ryder, brought immense joy to Kimberly’s life, and she cherished every moment spent with them. She is also survived by her daughter, Audrey Rund, and spouse, Luis, as well as cherished grandchildren, Bailey Keith and Charlotte Rund.

Also surviving her are two sisters, Andy Albin and Laura Sigrist, with whom she shared a close bond.

Kimberly was a member of the Villa Grove VFW and dedicated many years of her life to the Villa Grove Schools.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Louis Shriners Hospital in Kimberly’s memory.

Kimberly’s life was celebrated at the Villa Grove VFW, allowing family and friends to come together to remember the good times.

Rest in peace.