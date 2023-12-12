ALAH BOYS BASKETBALL

Knights junior Maddix Stirrett puts up a jumper in the fourth quarter of the varsity boys basketball game with Paris last Saturday. His basket gave the Knights a 36-33 lead early in the fourth but ALAH would fall 54-46 to the Tigers. Maddix contributed 13 points in the game.

ALAH High School Boys Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Dec. 8 vs. Okaw Valley

Okaw Valley Jr. Varsity defeated ALAH 48-46

Scoring: Brennon Hutson 2-5-0-0-19; Kody Burdick 0-4-0-0-12; Marcus Otto 6-0-5-3-15; Tyler Lisanby 0-0-2-0-0

Okaw Valley Varsity defeated ALAH 77-42

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 2-0-8-5-9; Nate Hale 1-1-1-1-6; Kendall Schrock 3-1-5-4-13; Easton Frederick 2-1-2-2-9; Tyler Lisanby 1-0-0-0-2; Jayden Parsons 1-0-1-1-3

Dec. 9 vs. Paris

Paris Jr. Varsity defeated ALAH 45-20

Scoring: Brennon Hutson 2-0-0-0-4; Cooper Shoemaker 1-0-0-0-2; Coye Grant 1-0-0-0-2; Marcus Otto 1-1-2-2-7; Tyler Lisanby 1-0-0-0-2; Kyler Stone 0-1-0-0-3

Paris Varsity defeated ALAH 54-46

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 4-2-4-4-18; Maddix Stirrett 3-1-8-4-13; Easton Frederick 1-1-2-2-7; Connor Nettles 2-0-6-4-8

The ALAH high school boys upcoming schedule is Dec. 14 Freshman game vs. Tuscola at home, Dec. 15 at Meridian, Dec. 18 Varsity only at 7:30 vs. Arthur Christian School, and on Dec. 21 the Varsity begins play at the annual St. Teresa Holiday Tournament (schedule TBD)