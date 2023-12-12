ALAH senior standout Claire Seal goes up for a basket in the home varsity girls basketball game vs. Cumberland on Dec. 4. Claire led the Knights in scoring with 15 points and rebounding with 8. She also became the ALAH girls basketball all time scoring leader with 1070 career points surpassing Hannah (Wallen) Morfey who happens to be one of the Knights’ assistant coaches this season. Claire also overtook Charley Condill for the most career rebounds in a game played the previous week. She currently has 716 total rebounds.

ALAH High School Girls Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Dec. 4 vs. Cumberland

ALAH Varsity defeated Cumberland 48-21

Scoring: Mackenzie Condill 2-0-1-1-5; Morgan Casteel 0-2-0-0-6; Claire Seal 4-0-12-7-15; Sara Herschberger 3-0-2-0-6; Alayna Plank 1-1-4-3-8; Anna Rawlins 1-2-0-0-8

Dec. 7 vs. Heritage

ALAH Varsity defeated Heritage 68-17

Mackenzie Condill 0-1-0-0-3; Morgan Casteel 1-0-0-0-2; Addison Yeakel 1-0-0-0-2; Brynlee Moore 1-0-0-0-2; McKenna Blaudow 1-0-0-0-2; Claire Seal 5-1-8-5-18; Sophie Monts 5-0-0-0-10; Lindsay Rohacs 1-0-0-02; Sara Herschberger 2-0-2-2-6; Alayna Plank 1-0-0-0-2; Anna Rawlins 2-3-0-0-13; Savannah Butcher 3-0-0-0-6

Dec. 9 vs. Mattoon

Mattoon JV defeated ALAH 41-37

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 4-1-2-2-13; Brynlee Moore 3-0-2-1-7; Sophie Monts 1-0-4-2-4; McKenna Blaudow 1-0-0-0-2; Savannah Butcher 4-0-3-3-11

Mattoon Varsity defeated ALAH 65-39

Scoring: Mackenzie Condill 1-0-0-0-2; Morgan Casteel 0-1-0-0-3; Addison Yeakel 3-0-2-0-6; Claire Seal 5-0-6-5-15; Sara Herschberger 2-0-0-0-4; Alayna Plank 1-0-0-0-2; Anna Rawlins 1-1-2-2-7

The ALAH high school girls upcoming schedule is Dec. 14 at home vs. Argenta-Oreana, Dec. 16 at St. Joseph-Ogden, and Dec. 18 at Effingham St. Anthony. The annual Knights Holiday Classic tournament begins on Dec. 21. Schedule in a separate article in the paper.