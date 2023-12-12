ALAH Knights to Host Annual Holiday Classic Girls Basketball Tournament

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights girls basketball team will once again host their annual Knights Holiday Classic Girls Basketball Tournament from Dec. 21-23. Pool games will be played on Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday morning. The finals will be played on Saturday afternoon. All games will be played at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School in the West or East gym.

The participating teams and their Pool assignments are as follows: Pool A: ALAH, Chrisman, Unity Christian, and Rantoul and Pool B teams are Heritage, Windsor/Stew-Stras, Shelbyville and Decatur Eisenhower.

The schedule for the opening round of games is Thursday, Dec. 21: Session A: Game 1 in the West Gym will have Chrisman playing Rantoul while in the East Gym Heritage will face off against WSS. Those games start at 6:00 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. the host ALAH Knights will take on Unity Christian in the West Gym with Eisenhower and Shelbyville playing in the East Gym.

Session B will be on Friday, Dec. 22 with the action starting at 6 p.m. with Shelbyville vs. Heritage in the West Gym while WSS plays Eisenhower in the East Gym. For the 7:30 games Rantoul will take on ALAH in the West Gym with Unity Christian facing off against Chrisman in the East Gym.

On Saturday, Dec. 23 in the morning Session C action will start at 10 a.m. with Eisenhower playing Heritage in the West Gym while ALAH faces Chrisman in the East Gym. At 11:30 Shelbyville takes on WSS in the West Gym with Unity Christian playing Rantoul in the East Gym.

Session D, which is the final session on Saturday will start at 3 p.m. with the fourth place team in Pool A vs fourth place in Pool B in the East Gym and the third place teams from both pools will be in the West Gym. At 4:30 the second-place teams from each pool will play in the East Gym with the first place teams from Pool A and Pool B competing for the Tourney Championship in the West Gym

We hope all fans will come out and take in some exciting girls basketball action in a traditional holiday tournament that has been held for many years.