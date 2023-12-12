Berle Casteel Receives Sportsmanship Award presented by the ITPA

Linda and Berle Casteel are proud of the “Sportsmanship Award” Berle received at the annual Illinois Tractor Pulling Association (ITPA) banquet at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield Saturday. December 9. This is the oldest and most prestigious award presented by the ITPA.

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

Berle Casteel of rural Lovington, was the recipient of the oldest and most prestigious “Sportsmanship Award” presented by the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association (ITPA) at their annual banquet at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield Saturday evening, December 9.

The Sportsmanship Award Trophy is presented by Mrs. Dorothy Riddle in remembrance of Millard Bally. This is a traveling trophy presented each year to the winner selected by the ITPA Board of Directors. The Casteel family was also presented as the pulling family of the year in 2013.

The Casteel family, Berle and Linda, and son, Derk all pull in the Classic Class.

Their sons Luke and Brock, former pullers, are their biggest supporters, along with grandson Tucker Casteel, 15, who assists with the tractors and learning the ropes. Perhaps he is a future puller in the making.

The Casteel family have assisted with the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Tractor Pull for many years.

They also assist with the Arthur/Atwood Lions Club pull. The Casteels are very active, well-known and respected in the tractor pulling association.

The Illinois Tractor Pulling Association was formed on January 24, 1968 to promote tractor pulling in the State of Illinois.