Mary Etta (Bontrager) Schlabach, 77 of Arthur, IL passed away at 6:45 PM on Friday, December 8, 2023 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at the HCK West Building, Arthur. Bishop Philip Schrock will officiate. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in rural Arthur. Visitation will be held any time after 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 10, 2023, and after 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the HCK West Building. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Mary Ettawas born on April 8, 1946 in Wolcottville, IN. She was a daughter of Amos W. and Wilma Mable (Miller) Bontrager. She married Harley F. Schlabach on December 16, 1969 in Wolcottville, IN.

She is survived by her husband Harley Schlabach of Arthur, IL, seven children, Wilma Marie Miller and her husband Wilbur of Rodney, MI, Glen Ray Schlabach and his wife Rosalyn of Campbell Hill, IL, William H. Schlabach and his wife Elizabeth of Arthur, IL, Leona Mast and her husband Joni of Humboldt, IL, Loretta H. Jess and her husband Richard of Ava, IL, Rosanna H. Schlabach of Arthur, IL and Rachel H. Chupp and her husband Samuel of Utica, PA, 44 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Martha Sue Hochstetler and her husband Norman of Charlotte, MI, Orpha Marie Eash and her husband Levi of Wawaka, IN, Orla Bontrager and his wife Sadie (Lambright) of Rome City, IN, William Bontrager and his wife Barbara (Miller) of Topeka, IN, Wilbur Bontrager and his wife Norma (Hostetler) of Kingston, WI, Wilma Mae and her husband Paul Lambright of Ligonier, IN, and Vernon Bontrager and his wife Sara (Yoder) of Kingston, WI; one sister-in-law, Betty (Lambright) Bontrager of Wolcottville, IN.

Mary Etta was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Wilma Bontrager, and one brother, Marvin Bontrager.

Mary Etta was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.