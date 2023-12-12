OVERALL WINNER. Race chairperson Julie Walsh-Breuning presented Nicholas Heller of Lexington, Illinois with his first place male winner medal on Saturday at the awards ceremony. Heller finished with a time of 17:47.2 making him the overall winner as well. On a sunny, warm but a little windy December 9 morning, the 14th Annual Mike Walsh Memorial run/walk took place in Bement with 73 runners/walkers participating with 70 crossing the finish line (3 walkers didn’t finish). Over the years the proceeds have gone to providing chrome books, new uniforms, bleachers, and much more including the scholarship that has assisted twelve student athletes continue their sports education at the college level of their choice. Refreshments were compliments of JTA Foods and Curtis Orchard again this year.

