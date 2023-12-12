MTZ boys basketball goes 3-0 last week

Sam Driscoll and Lyncoln Koester double teaming the Richland County Ball handler while Jc Anderson protects the paint in a 57-29 win against Richland County.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion boys basketball team went 3-0 last week, picking up wins against Richland County, Monticello and Champaign Centennial.

Against Richland County, the Braves were behind once when Ian Winkler made two free throws. The Braves started an 8-0 run when Lyndon Koester fed an open Owen Owens for a layup. Brayden Trimble then found Koester who nailed the three-pointer and then Trimble picked up another assist when he threw the ball inside to Jc Anderson who made the layup through the contact and finished off the three-point play to give the Braves an 8-2 lead.

The Braves ended the quarter ahead 13-9 due to a run created by four points from Rex Hallam. Jacob Harvey came off the bench and opened the scoring for the Braves nailing a three-pointer to put the Braves up 16-12. Harvey went on to score 10 points off the bench.

In the third quarter, the Braves’ defense and the height and playmaking abilities of their “twin towers” front court Anderson and Owens who each had double-doubles propelled the Braves to a 57-29 win.

“Defensively, we were phenomenal,” Head Coach Dale Schuring said. “I think we took them out of everything they wanted to do. We took away their tendencies for the most part and I think the scoreboard showed that. Yesterday our practice was mostly about defending them (Richland County). We ran some shooting drills and defense there, but we talked about it’s just a matter of making the simple play. And then that’s more what we talked about, rather than working on ball handling or passing or anything like that.”

The Braves improved to 8-0 overall and 1-0 in Apollo conference play. This week the Braves will face Normal West and Mattoon.

Obviously we want to come out of both those games with wins (Monticello and Centennial), but the most important thing is we are taking steps forward,” Coach Schuring said. “Obviously defense is our strength right now. We want to, continue to improve there, but the biggest improvements have to come in our, our half part offensive game