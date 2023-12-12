MTZ girls basketball goes 1-1 last week

Denver Anderson puts up a midrange jumper in a 59-26 win against Monticello.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion girls basketball team went 1-1 this week picking up a win against Monticello and losing one on the road against Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin.

“We lacked consistent intensity last week,” head coach Steve Marvel said. “We have to be much more consistent at the beginning of games and throughout games with our intensity. Outside of the Mahomet game, we’ve lacked intensity at the start of recent games especially and haven’t had more than two quarters max of intensity. We have to start having higher level intensity. If that means line-up changes and rotation changes then we will make those and play those bringing consistent intensity.”

Against Monticello, the Braves defense swarmed the Sages from the get go with the forms of Maddie Kendall steal and Jocelyn Turner blocks. Turner and Anderson each started off the first quarter with six points apiece that propelled the Braves to a 16-8 first quarter lead.

The Braves defense allowed only one point to the Sages in the second quarter and the Braves scored 13 unanswered points through inside finishes of Anderson and Turner to give the Braves a 29-9 halftime lead.

The Braves ended up winning 59-26. Turner finished with a game-high of 18 points, 8 rebounds and six blocks and Anderson finished with 14 points,7 steals, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Braves improved to 9-3 overall and 2-1 in Apollo conference play. This week the Braves will face Maria-Forsyth, Mattoon and Tolono Unity.

“To sound repetitive, it’s all going to boil down to us having good starts with high-level intensity at both ends, but especially with our press and halfcourt defense,” Coach Marvel said. “We’ve modified practice to include much more competitive, high intensity drills. No more stationary ball handling or individual ball handling drills. We are going 1 on 1 full court through our ball handling series and defenders get points for tips, steals, stops. Low point person has a consequence. Same with the layup Series. It’s now 1 on 1 with points for scoring or being fouled. Running a gauntlet to make us stronger handling the ball against pressure. Changes to make us tougher and more focused on effort and intensity.”

Coach Marvel continued, “Each of the teams we face this week have a primary scorer for them – Ravenscraft for Maroa, Mapes for Mattoon, Stringer for Unity. We will focus on limiting their scoring each game. Ravenscraft and Mapes will run off the 3 point line. Stringer we will focus on taking her drives away. Can’t let them get comfortable shooting. We will throw multiple defenders at them and make them work hard to score. Will be physical on the defensive end. We will look to get into transition offensively and push the ball. We still are confident in our abilities to meet our goals for the year. We just need to improve our consistency and intensity.”