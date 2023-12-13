Federal tax lien notice given to Kaskaskia Country Club

By Dominik Stallings

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) gave a notice of Federal lien to Arcola’s Kaskaskia Country Club Nov. 14.

According to the notice, Kaskaskia Country Club owes a total of $26,868 in federal employee income withholdings taxes. Three assessments were made. The first, on Nov. 28, 2022, has an unpaid assessment balance of $977. The second, May 22 with $8,269. The third and largest assessment was made Aug. 21 for $17,621.

Employee income withholdings tax reports are filed quarterly. The club reported the income withholdings for the fourth quarter in 2022, but not the third quarter 2022, or the first and second quarters of 2023.

A lien gives the federal government a legal right to Kaskaskia Country Club if the debt remains unpaid, according to the IRS’ website. If the debt remains unpaid, the government may levy, or seize the property to pay off the outstanding debt. Kaskaskia has 10 years to pay it off.

According to the IRS, the lien is attached to the club’s current and future assets and properties until the debt is paid off. A lien may also make it harder to secure loans.

The easiest way to clear the lien is to pay off the outstanding assessment, which, according to the IRS, includes a 15 percent deposit penalty and accrued interest.

Kaskaskia Country Club’s Board President, Doug Rardin, did not respond to a comment request from the County Chronicle.