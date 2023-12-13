Knights to host annual Holiday Classic

By Sally McCarthy

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights girls basketball team will once again host their annual Knights Holiday Classic Girls Basketball Tournament from Dec. 21-23. Pool games will be played on Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday morning. The finals will be played on Saturday afternoon. All games will be played at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School in the West or East gym.

