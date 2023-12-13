Knights to host annual Holiday Classic

By Sally McCarthy
The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights girls basketball team will once again host their annual Knights Holiday Classic Girls Basketball Tournament from Dec. 21-23. Pool games will be played on Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday morning. The finals will be played on Saturday afternoon. All games will be played at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School in the West or East gym.
The ALAH JV boys basketball team play defense against the Okaw Valley Timberwolves in the first home game of the season last Friday. On the court for the Knights are in front, Brennon Hutson, Tyler Lisanby (23), Marcus Otto (22), Kody Burdick (11) and Cooper Shoemaker (13). The Knights were to play Paris on Saturday, Dec. 9 and then go on the road for games at Monticello on Dec.12 and at Meridian on Dec. 15. Photo by Sally McCarthy
ALAH senior standout Claire Seal goes up for a basket in the home varsity girls basketball game vs. Cumberland on Dec. 4. Claire led the Knights in scoring with 15 points and rebounding with 8. She also became the ALAH girls basketball all time scoring leader with 1070 career points surpassing Hannah (Wallen) Morfey who happens to be one of the Knights’ assistant coaches this season. Claire also overtook Charley Condill for the most career rebounds in a game played the previous week. She currently has 716 total rebounds. Photo by Sally McCarthy