Lady Warriors pass early test

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girl’s basketball team passed an early season test this past Monday, Dec. 4, holding off a good St. Thomas More squad in a non-conference tussle after the visiting Sabers rallied in the third quarter. The Lady Warriors jumped out early and then held on late upending the visitors from the north 45-34 behind a double-digit performance from Sydney Moss.

