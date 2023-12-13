Sappenfield looks back on great season for seventh grade girls basketball team

By Tony Hooker

Coach Dan Sappenfield has forgotten more about the game of basketball than I’ll ever know.

However, there is one place where I believe I’m better than him, or at least his equal.

That’s when it comes to superstition and breaking winning streaks and such.

You see, at some point during the seventh-grade girls’ magical season, I thought about writing an article about them. I texted the coach, and left voicemails for the coach and never heard a peep. Of course, it all made sense when I decided not to go and watch them in the regional championship because they were 22-0 and I didn’t want to jinx them. Dan was apparently avoiding me because he too didn’t want to put a hex on the unblemished season.

Now, after making it to state, where they lost 33-30 to eventual IESA runner-up Springfield Calvary in the elite 8, we both decided it was safe to sit down and discuss their 23-1 run.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.