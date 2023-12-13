Tuscola comes together for Nash Foreman

By Dominik Stallings

Nash Foreman, a 9-year-old fourth-grade student at Tuscola’s North Ward Elementary school, receives all the love and help he can get from his community.

Nash was diagnosed with Vanishing White Matter (VWM) disease. This rare genetic disease affects the nervous system and deteriorates motor control functions. The brain’s white matter, or myelin, is destroyed, permanently affecting the transmission of brain signals to the rest of the body. The disease primarily affects children and is untreatable, incurable and terminal.

It didn’t take long until Nash received support from local families and businesses.

