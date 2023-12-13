 Skip to content

Tuscola comes together for Nash Foreman

By Dominik Stallings

Nash Foreman, a 9-year-old fourth-grade student at Tuscola’s North Ward Elementary school, receives all the love and help he can get from his community.

Nash was diagnosed with Vanishing White Matter (VWM) disease. This rare genetic disease affects the nervous system and deteriorates motor control functions. The brain’s white matter, or myelin, is destroyed, permanently affecting the transmission of brain signals to the rest of the body. The disease primarily affects children and is untreatable, incurable and terminal.

It didn’t take long until Nash received support from local families and businesses.

Children stand in front of Derek Holmes’s house, which is used for “Lights on Prairieview,” a music and lightshow on 32 Prairieview Ave., Tuscola. The show takes donations for Nash Foreman’s upcoming medical expenses and research for Vanishing White Matter disease. Submitted photo.

The Foreman Family stands in front of the “Run for Nash” sign Oct. 28. Hanna Foreman holds Demi. Next to her is Matt Foreman. In front are Levi, Nash, Knox and Bode Foreman. Photo provided by Hanna Foreman.

Hanna Foreman’s best friend, Kristen Craig, created a puzzle for the Foreman family, and sold each of the pieces for a total of $5,000. Photo provided by Hanna Foreman.

