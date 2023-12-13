| logout
Tuscola East Prairie fifth-grade class publishes book
By Dominik Stallings
Diane Wyant’s fifth-grade class finally got their hands on their published book “Figurative Language and Holiday Traditions,” Dec. 8.
Each student in the class chose a figurative language from a list, along with a holiday tradition they wanted to write about in a couple of paragraphs. Wyant said that figurative language, like idioms, are literary devices that authors can use to “spice up their writing.”
