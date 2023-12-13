 Skip to content

Tuscola East Prairie fifth-grade class publishes book

By Dominik Stallings

Diane Wyant’s fifth-grade class finally got their hands on their published book “Figurative Language and Holiday Traditions,” Dec. 8.

Each student in the class chose a figurative language from a list, along with a holiday tradition they wanted to write about in a couple of paragraphs. Wyant said that figurative language, like idioms, are literary devices that authors can use to “spice up their writing.”

Back row, left to right, Diane Wyant, Paizley Willmore, Avery Cleland, Lexi Warner, Wyatt Herschberger, Blake Willmore, Dallis Wages, Korbin Wilson, and Kelly Orwin. Front Row starting from the left: Hartley Knight, Kasen Mauzy, Kobe Hedenberg, Mia Spencer, Aubrey Freese, Aubree Gonzalez, and Vincent Talbott.

Wyatt Herschberger, Kelly Orwin, Lexi Warner and Kobe Hedenberg read through the book their class worked to put together. Photo by Dominik Stallings.

