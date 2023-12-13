Village of Camargo- Boil order lifted

By Dominik Stallings

The boil order for Camargo residents north of the firehouse on Route 130 was lifted Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Village President Bart Dann said the order affected about 30-40 households in Camargo. Dann said a watermain break north of the Camargo firehouse on Route 130 happened at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4. The water was turned off until approximately 5:30 p.m. later that evening.

Dann said the watermain break would cost approximately $3,000- $3,500 for parts and labor.

The broken main, made of PVC, was between 30-40 years old, said Dann.

“There’s always a chance for a water break, but that spot should be good for another 50 years,” said Dann.