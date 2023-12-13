Warriors continue to dominate this season

By Lenny Sementi

The state’s top-ranked boys basketball team showed up this past week in dominating fashion posting three wins in a seven-day span for the second time in this young season. Tuscola entered the week averaging 68 points per game while giving up 43.8 points, outscoring their opponents by a 24.3 margin. The boys in Black and Gold added to the gaudy stats in the three-game span, scoring 229 points, a 76-point average in the three wins over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Urbana University High, and Sullivan. They gave up just 67 points total or 22 per game winning by an average of 54 points inducing a running clock in all three contests.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.