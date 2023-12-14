Boyd Henderson

Boyd Allen Henderson, 83, of Tuscola, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, December 11, 2023 at his residence.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, December 14, 2023 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Joseph Carter officiating. Burial will be in the Lewis Cemetery, rural Tuscola, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tuscola Community Foundation, P.O. 252, Tuscola, IL 61953

Boyd was born May 21, 1940 in Chicago, the son of Violet “Bessie” and Glenn Benson of Tuscola.

He married Nancy Williams in 1964 she preceded him in death. He then married Virginia Lincoln on July 12, 1970 in Tuscola. She survives.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, daughters: Jamie Henderson of Lovington and Angela (Jeff) Jones of Rantoul and son: David (Gigi) Henderson of Tuscola, grandchildren Nicholas Henderson of Tuscola and Emma Henderson of Maricopa, AZ. Also surviving is his sister: Dawn (Doug) Scatterday of Tuscola, nephew: Blake Stokes, Olathe, KS and niece: Paige Wagner of Tuscola, brother-in-law: Clark (Joan) Lincoln of Bloomington, IN, brother-in-law: Kelly (Marcia) Williams of Tuscola and nephews: Kelly (Abbie) Williams and Koby Williams both of Tuscola. He is also survived by 2 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law: Berniece Lincoln.

Boyd graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1958. He was a United States Army veteran. Boyd proudly served as an official for the City of Tuscola for 36 years. He worked at Tim Mooney Ford Dealership in Tuscola for many years.

Boyd enjoyed spending time with his family and he took great pride in his knowledge of the history of Tuscola.

