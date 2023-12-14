Glenn Weaver

Glenn H. Weaver, 89, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 6:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola, IL

Public Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, December 10, 2023 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Roedder officiating.

Glenn was born on January 6, 1934 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Glen F. and Nelle E. Mills Weaver. He married Margaret I. Long on June 28, 1953 in Tuscola. She survives.

Also surviving are his sons: Michael (Cathy) Weaver of Freeport and Phillip (Cheryl) Weaver of

Champaign, 6 grandchildren: Jennifer Ivey, Michelle Weaver, Gregory, Kevin, Kyle and Timothy Weaver, 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son: Gregory A.

Weaver, brothers: Bob Weaver and Burleane “Bud” Weaver.

Glenn worked in maintenance at the University of Illinois until

his retirement in 1995. He was a member of the Tuscola United Church of Christ. Glenn

was a lifetime member of the Mattoon Eagles and was

also a member of the Tuscola Moose Lodge, Elks

Club and DeMolay.

Glenn was very

active in Tuscola Biddy Basketball and served as an assistant coach for the Tuscola Little League where he was able to coach all three of his sons at the same time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Greg

Weaver Memorial Fund c/o Tuscola Community High

School.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hilligoss Shrader Funeral

Home, Tuscola, IL.

Online condolences may be shared via

hilligossshraderfh.com