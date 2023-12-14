Kodi Reinhart

Kodi M. Reinhart, 24, of Tuscola, passed away suddenly at 1:27 a.m., Friday, December 8, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL

Services celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Mike Drake officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Kodi was born on April 9, 1999 in Urbana, the daughter of Amy K. Conner and Eric A. Reinhart.

Survivors include her mother: Amy (Brandon) Heckler of Tuscola, father: Eric (Jody) Reinhart of Mansfield, sisters: Brandi Reinhart, Kenzi Heckler and Kayli Heckler all of Tuscola, other siblings include: Allison Libs of NC, Tyler Ezell of AZ, Malachi Reinhart of Champaign, Megan Roderick of Rantoul and Mitchell Roderick of Mahomet, Blake and Alexis Heckler of FL, grandparents: Diana Risley of AR, Teresa Moore of Champaign, Alan and Ginny Reinhart of St. Joseph, John and Judy Schaffer of TX, nieces and nephews: Weston Heckler, Avalynn Heckler, Hayden Atterberry and Gunner Atterberry, special uncle: Steve and many other extended family members.

Kodi was preceded in death by her grandparents: Dennis and Sally Heckler, Dwayne Moore and great-grandparents: Harland “Hop” and Nancy Conner, John and Thelma Heckler.

Kodi loved reading, designing homes and watching food network shows. She enjoyed playing Yahtzee with her Aunt Fay. She was a member of the Arcola VFW Auxiliary.

Memorials are suggested to Camp New Hope, Neoga, IL or Autism Awareness.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com