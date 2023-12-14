Mary Meadows

Mary Anna (Benner) Meadows was born to her mother Helen and father John, September 1937 in rural Tuscola, Illinois. Her first marriage yielded her beloved children; daughter Sue and son Will, but it was a marriage of unkindness and so with the support of her family she left. Mary fell in love with Jimmie, and became pregnant with daughter Annie; but before he could get her down the aisle her heart was stolen by Robert Meadows and airman stationed in in Champaign.

After marrying, Robert & Mary packed up Sue, William and Annie and moved to Robert’s homeland of the Pacific Northwest. It was there they added daughter Tina; and their family was complete. Their family had an adventurous life; they went boating, fishing, hunting and camping in Westport, Eastern Washington or the San Juan Islands any chance they got. Bob and Mary jumped when they opportunity to live and work in Vienna.

After the last of their children left home, Bob haltingly did the same. Finding herself single again, Mary took up swing dancing. It was there she met retiree, Merle Anderson, a movie-star-handsome bass player for a country western band. Merle soon became part of the family, and her companion. Merle took care of Mary when she recovered from illness, and she did the same for him when he was living his last days.

Mary was born in a time with no indoor plumbing, and a woman could have no credit of her own, even if she had two children. She had a variety of careers: she was a waitress, hair stylist, a seamstress, a book keeper, and after late-life schooling, an accountant. Once she retired, she found she missed the comradely of co-workers, so she became a usher at the Mariners games, and worked media door security at the Seahawks & Sounders games until the venerable age of 84. She was also an accomplished knitter, woodcarver, and drum maker. Most of all, she was a mother inspired her children to be their best.

Mary succumbed to congestive heart failure on November 14th, 2023 and is survived by her brother Claude, Sue, Will, Annie, Tina, Julius, Andy, Ike, family, friends, co-workers, and a small green frog that lived in her walker on her back patio.

A memorial service will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on January 12th, 2024 at Thomsen Chapel at St Marks, 1245 10th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102. A casting ceremony will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on April 27th, 2024 at Fairfax Bridge over the Carbon River on Mount Rainier, 23689 Mowich Lake Rd, Carbonado, WA 98323.