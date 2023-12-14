Nancy Kay Myers, 64 of Atwood, IL formerly of Arthur, IL passed away at 9:15 AM on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her daughters.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at the Edwards Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 3:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home.

Nancy was born on July 2, 1959 in Decatur, IL. She was the daughter of Berlin and Lois (Kessler) Myers. She married Edward Allen “Ed” Scott in 1989 in Arthur, IL. He passed away on September 15, 1996.

Nancy is survived by her twin daughters, Hannah (Mendy) Eveland and Holly Scott (Brandon Freeman), special nephews, Dakota Myers and Michael (Carolyn) Jent, a special great-niece, Emma Jent, along with several nieces, nephews and the ones who called her nanny, granddaughters, Alicia Starr, Layla Howard and Charlie Soard, sister, Linda (Gary) Jent, and brothers, Tom (Shelly) Myers and Tim Myers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Berlin and Lois Myers, and the father of her daughters, Ed Scott, and a great niece, Megan Jent.

Nancy spent her childhood growing up in Pierson Station. She attended school in Atwood. She moved to Arthur, where she spent a majority of her adult life. Nancy had a variety of jobs throughout her life, from working in Arthur at Progress Casket Company to the Happy Dog Hot Dog Stand. Her greatest joy and accomplishment was being a mom to her twin daughters, Hannah and Holly.

Nancy loved her dogs, Donald and Daisy and she was especially fond of her great niece Dixie and being nanna to Charlie and Layla. She loved working in her flower beds.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her daughters.