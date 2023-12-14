Sandy VanDeveer

Sandy (Loughary) VanDeveer was born on December 25, 1951 in Arcola, Illinois. She was the youngest daughter of Nellie (Fox) Wingo and Tim Loughary. They both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by four siblings: Eugene Kimes, Carl Loughary, Jerry Loughary, and Norma Wicker. She is survived by her husband, Carl VanDeveer, Jr. They were married on November 21, 1970.

Sandy was the beloved mother to Cory VanDeveer (Julie Strazinsky) and Allison Cox (Nate Cox). She was the treasured grandmother of Hayden West, Brock VanDeveer, Renn VanDeveer, Penelope (Nelly) VanDeveer, and Harper Cox.

Sandy worked at Arcola First Bank from 1987-2015. She loved her job and appreciated all of her customers over the years. Former customers appreciated her welcoming smile and her helpful customer service. Even though she enjoyed having more time to spend with family after her retirement, she missed seeing all of the customers on a regular basis and hearing about their families and adventures. Sandy was an active member of the First Christian Church of Arcola. She looked forward to worship and fellowship with her church family each week. Even though her body failed her many times resulting in long hospital stays, she continued to walk in her faith. She spent so much time praying for others. She prayed for their physical healing, the healing of relationship wounds, and their future status living with Jesus in Heaven.

Those who knew Sandy recall that she always had a smile on her face. In fact, most did not know that she lived with chronic pain. She did not want her life defined by the failing of her earthly body, even though she struggled with daily mobility. She was so grateful for the kindness she experienced everywhere. She was especially fond of the volunteer valets and health care providers at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital, who treated her like a celebrity and made the hospital a safe haven with their care. Her family joked with her about the stays at her resort and spa in Mattoon, Illinois.

Sandy was loved by so many that she was grateful to call her friends. She had standing weekly lunch dates with several of them. She had friends who went all the way back to her childhood who came to her side with the ringing of a telephone. She had friends who were able to pick up right where they had left off, even when separated by time and distance. She held all of those wonderful people and memories in her heart. She lived her best life when she was attending the activities of her grandchildren. She told people that parenting was hard, but grandparenting was her joy in life. She most looked forward to family gatherings at holiday meals, especially when she was no longer expected to cook them. She looked forward to playing games with her children and grandchildren for the entire evening on holidays. She did her best laughing while watching her favorite people play games, tell our hilarious stories, and enjoy one another’s company. We know that only the call of Jesus Christ himself would pull her away from us.

Services will take place at the First Christian Church of Arcola on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The visitation will begin at 4pm. The funeral will follow at 5 pm. There will be a private burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.

