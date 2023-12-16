Sandra Jane “Sandy” (Busey) Nichols, 78, of Ivesdale, IL, passed away at 7:32 P.M., on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at her residence in Ivesdale.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at the Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 348N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. The Pastor Don Gerkin will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Ivesdale. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society of the Charity of the donors choice.

Sandy was born on June 12, 1945 at Burnham Hospital in Champaign, IL, a daughter of Rollin and Ruth Pitchford Busey. She married Chester J. Nichols on July 15, 2011 after 31 years together, and he passed away on July 17, 2013.

Surviving is a son, Joshua (Amy) Nichols; grandchildren, Taylor (Joshua) Sausman, J.J. Nichols, and Mallory (Trinton Allen) Nichols; great-grandchild, Sawyer Allen. Also surviving are siblings, Nancy Busey, and Beverly (David) Porter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Barbara Jean.

Sandy graduated from Bement High School in 1963. She attended Parkland College, she retired from National City Bank in 2007, managed Clifford Jacobs Employee Credit Union from May 2008 to February 2013. She was a member of Board of Directors for the credit union during that time. Sandy enjoyed woodworking, folk art, oil painting & scrap booking, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. A fun fact, Sandy was Baptized in the Jordan River, traveled to Ireland, France and Israel.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Sandra J. Nichols, “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.