“100” YEARS YOUNG.

Cerro Gordo American Legion #117 honored 77-year member Jake Albert who turned 100-years old on Monday, December 11 with a luncheon. The Legion home was filled with members from the post along with several of Jake’s family also in attendance. When asked the secret to reaching this milestone in his life Albert stated, “Good genes (his mother lived past 100-years), good clean living on the farm with fresh air, and I didn’t drink or smoke.” He is a 1941 graduate of Cerro Gordo High School and joined the Legion in 1946 following his discharge from the Army Aircorp after serving his country for four years. Pictured is (front row) Kent Smith, Harold Nickey, Jake Albert, Gary Shaffer, John Felter, and Bill Conley. (Back row) Bill Gisinger, Wayne Clarkson, Wayne Handley, Denny Hale, Tom Dobson, and Steve Albro.