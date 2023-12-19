ALAH GIRLS AND BOYS BASKETBALL

ALAH sophomore Savannah Butcher goes up with a shot in the jr. varsity girls basketball game at Sullivan on Dec. 11. Savannah got fouled on the shot. The JV game was close throughout with Sullivan taking the victory 34-29 in the end.

Girls Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Dec. 11 vs. Sullivan

Sullivan Jr. Varsity defeated ALAH 34-29

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 2-0-0-0-4; Brynlee Moore 3-0-0-0-6; Sophie Monts 3-1-4-3-12; Makenna Blaudow 1-0-0-0-2; Anna Rawlins 0-1-0-0-3; Savannah Butcher 1-0-4-0-2

Sullivan Varsity defeated ALAH 49-31

Scoring: Mackenzie Condill 1–0-0-0-2; Morgan Casteel 0-1-0-0-3; Addison Yeakel 0-0-4-2-2; Claire Seal 5-0-4-4-14; Sophie Monts 1-0-0-0-2; Sara Herschberger 2-0-0-0-4; Alayna Plank 2-0-0-0-4

Dec. 12 vs. Monticello

Monticello Jr. Varsity defeated ALAH 28-20

Morgan Casteel 1-0-0-0-2; Brynlee Moore 1-0-0-0-2; Sophie Monts 3-0-2-0-6; Makenna Blaudow 2-0-0-0-4; Anna Rawlins 1-1-0-0-5; Savannah Butcher 0-0-4-1-1

ALAH Varsity defeated Monticello 34-29

Scoring: Mackenzie Condill 2-0-2-0-4; Morgan Casteel 2-0-2-2-6; Addison Yeakel 2-0-2-1-5; Claire Seal 6-0-16-10-22; Sophie Monts 0-0-2-1-1; Sara Herschberger 0-0-2-0-0

Dec. 14 vs. Argenta-Oreana

ALAH JV defeated Argenta-Oreana 51-27

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 5-1-0-0-13; Brynlee Moore 4-0-0-0-8; Sophie Monts 5-0-5-2-12; Anna Rawlins 0-2-0-0-6; Savannah Butcher 4-0-4-2-10; DusteeRose Gregory 1-0-0-0-2

ALAH Varsity defeated Argenta-Oreana 47-29

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 1-1-0-0-5; Addison Yeakel 4-0-2-1-9; Brynlee Moore 1-0-0-0-2; Claire Seal 4-1-11-9-20; Sophie Monts 1-0-0-0-2; Sara Herschberger 1-0-0-0-2; Alayna Plank 0-1-0-0-3; Anna Rawlins 0-1-0-0-3; Savannah Butcher 0-0-4-1-1

Dec. 16 vs. St. Joseph Ogden

St. Joseph Ogden Jr. Varsity defeated ALAH 39-20

Scoring: Brynlee Moore 2-0-1-0-4; Kat Perez 1-0-0-0-2; Makenna Blaudow 2-0-0-0-4; Anna Rawlins 2-0-0-0-4; Savannah Butcher 2-0-6-2-6

St. Joseph Ogden Varsity defeated ALAH 49-39

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 1-0-0-0-2; Claire Seal 9-0-10-5-23; Lindsay Rohacs 1-0-4-3-5; Sara Herschberger 2-0-2-1-5; Alayna Plank 1-0-0-0-2; Anna Rawlins 0-0-2-2-2

The ALAH high school girls upcoming schedule is hosting the annual Knights Holiday Classic tournament which begins on Dec. 21. The Knights play Unity Christian on Dec. 21 at 7:30 in the West Gym; Dec. 22 vs. Rantoul at 7:30 in the West Gym and Dec. 23 they play Chrisman at 10 a.m. in the East Gym. The afternoon game time and opponent TBD.

ALAH High School Boys Basketball

Dec. 12 vs. Monticello

Monticello Jr. Varsity defeated ALAH 72-15

Monticello Varsity defeated ALAH 42-10

Scoring not available

Dec. 15 vs. Meridian

Meridian Jr. Varsity defeated ALAH 51-20

Scoring: Brennon Hutson 2-1-1-0-7; Jayden Parsons 2-0-4-2-6; Cooper Shoemaker 1-0-0-0-2; Coye Grant 0-0-2-1-1; Marcus Otto 1-0-0-0-2; Kyler Stone 1-0-0-0-2

Meridian Varsity defeated ALAH 80-45

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 5-1-4-3-16; Maddix Stirrett 4-0-0-0-8; Jayce Parsons 1-1-3-0-5; Nate Hale 2-0-0-0-4; Connor Nettles 0-3-2-0-9; Easton Frederick 1-0-2-1-3;

The ALAH high school boys upcoming schedule is beginning Dec. 21 the Varsity begins play at the annual St. Teresa Holiday Tournament. The Knights are seeded sixth in the eight team field and are in the blue pool with Riverton, St. Teresa, and Hartsburg-Emden. The orange pool has Maroa Forsyth, Central A & M, Judah Christian and Unity Christian. The Knights play St. Teresa in the first round on Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 22 ALAH will play Riverton at 3 p.m. and then play will resume on Dec. 28 with the Knights facing Hartsburg-Emden.

Finals determined by pool play will be on Dec. 29 with the seventh place game at 3, followed by the fifth place game at 4:30, the third place game at 6 and the championship game at 7:30.

The ALAH Knights boys and girls varsity basketball teams are hosting a unique event against the Cerro Gordo Bement boys and girls Broncos varsity basketball teams on Friday, Jan. 5. The game is called the Corn Bowl Classic with the varsity boys playing at 10 a.m. and the varsity girls at noon. All students from Cerro Gordo and Bement and ALAH high school will be in attendance. Come join the fun, help pack the gym and support the Knights!!!!