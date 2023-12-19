ALAH seventh grader Nolan Bartley puts up a shot with 29.4 seconds left in the JH game with the Decatur Bulldogs last Saturday. The basket put the Knights within 3 at 34-37. Nolan had 6 points in the contest.

ALAH Jr. High Boys Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Dec. 11 vs. Heritage ALAH 7th grade defeated Heritage 41-12

Scoring: Not available

Heritage 8th grade defeated ALAH 42-22

Scoring: Not available

Dec. 14 vs. Sullivan

Sullivan 7th grade defeated ALAH in 3 OTs 43-39

Scoring: Beau Green 0-1-0-0-3; Bentley Hutson 10-0-0-0-20; Nolan Bartley 2-0-2-1-5; Colton Snyder 1-0-3-1-3; Griffin Hilton 0-0-2-1-1; Jase Kingery 0-0-2-0-0; Donovan Vanausdoll 3-0-2-1-7

Sullivan 8th grade defeated ALAH 41-17

Scoring: Alex Olivero 4-0-3-0-8; Blayne Louden 0-0-2-1-1; Carson Reed 2-0-0–4; Mace Stirrett 1-0-0-0-2; Solly Binion 1-0-0-0-2

Dec. 16 vs. Decatur Catholic

Decatur Catholic 7th grade defeated ALAH 46-45 in OT

Scoring: Beau Green 1-0-7-5-7; Bentley Hutson 9-1-4-2-23; Nolan Bartley 3-0-0-0-6; Griffin Hilton 0-0-2-0-0; Donovan Vanausdoll 3-1-3-0-9

Decatur Catholic 8th grade defeated ALAH 47-20

Scoring: Anden Berry 2-0-7-2-6; Alex Olivero 1-0-0-0-2; Solly Binion 1-0-0-0-2; Mace Stirrett 3-0-0-0-6;

Bentley Hutson 1-0-0-0-2; Donovan Vanausdoll 0-0-2-2-2

ALAH Jr. High boys upcoming schedule: will resume after Christmas break with a game at Stewardson-Strasburg before beginning play in the annual Jr. High Okaw Conference Tournament which begins on Jan. 6 and will be held at Arcola High School.