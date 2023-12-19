Bement Board Of Education Holds Truth In Taxation Hearing

By JODY SHONKWILER

Staff Writer

A Truth in Taxation Hearing was held on Wednesday, December 13.

The board of education approved the resolution providing for the issuance of $485,000 Taxable General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2023 of the district. They also approved the Certificate of Tax Levy Resolution for the year 2023 payable in 2024.

By self-purchasing the bonds, the district will receive approximately $150,720 of interest earnings over a seven-year period at an interest rate of 6.00%.

With this approval, the $485,000 minus expenses will be deposited in the Working Cash Fund at the end of the day on December 20th. The Working Cash Funds monies will allow the district to pay for future projects.

Informational Items:

Wednesday, December 20, High School Semester Exams, Day 2/PAWS Assembly 9:00 AM.

Wednesday, December 20, All students dismiss at 2:00.

December 21-January 2, Christmas Break.

Wednesday, January 3, Teacher Institute Day, No Student Attendance.

Thursday, January 4, Students return to school.

5. Reports to the board.

Middle/high school principal’s report.

High school students are being treated to free admission to a boys’ and girls’ basketball game in Arthur on January 5. They will also be treated to a free meal at the game. To pay it forward, high school students are encouraged to bring in non-perishable food items and paper products on the first two days after Christmas break. These items will be donated to the Bement Food Pantry.

Other items from the middle/high school principal include:

•High School Final Exam Exemption-high school students that meet the exam exemption requirements for the 1st semester may choose to exempt one exam.

•Middle School Breakout-middle school students that meet the 2nd quarter requirements will be going to Elevate Trampoline Park on December 18th for their breakout activity.

•PaCE Presentation

PaCE stands for Post Secondary and Career Expectations. This state program is designed to help students in grades 6-12 prepare for life after high school. Mr. Kepley and his staff of three are in the process of developing a framework designed specifically for each grade level with activities and lessons to help with expectations.

Categories under the program include:

•Financial Aid and Literacy

•Career Exploration and Development

•Post Secondary Education

•Post Secondary Exploration

•Post Secondary Preparation

•Post Secondary Selection

Elementary school principal/AD’s report.

Christy Sweet complimented her Art and Music staff for bringing wonderful activities to both the district and the community.

Fine Arts Programs:

•Flowers of Joy-held by the Art Club and Mrs. Amy Wolfe

•Music Program-Miss Danielle Tracey

•December 1 & 2 the Walsh Tournament was held in Walsh gym with CGB taking 1st place.

•Caroline Hill won the MVP award, voted on by the coaches.

•Jan. 4- MSVB game in Bement

•Jan. 5-HSBKB games at ALAH during the day

•Jan. 8-HSGBB in Bement

Superintendent’s report.

•FOIA Request.

•Intergovernmental agreement for truancy program with Macon-Piatt ROE 39.

•Updated SRO agreement with Piatt County Sheriff.

•Health, Life, Safety Inspection.

•PRESS Policy updates.

•Joint Annual Conference follow-up.

All board members discussed the annual conference and what classes were most helpful to them as members.

Action items voted on by the board were:

Approved the resolution providing for the issuance of $485,000 Taxable General Obligation School Bonds, series 2023 of the District, for the purpose of increasing the Working Cash Fund of the District, providing for the levy of a direct annual tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on said bonds and authorizing the sale of said bonds to the purchase thereof.

Approved the Certificate of Tax Levy Resolution for the year 2023 payable in 2024.

Approved the Intergovernmental Agreement with the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education.

Approved the PRESS Plus updates as presented.

Approved the resignation of Cristina Wright as the middle school ELA teacher hired through the TRS Retiree Return to Work Program.

Approved the resignation of Connor Moore as the middle school assistant baseball coach.

Approved the hiring of Amber Goebel as a long-term substitute for middle school ELA for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.

Approved the hiring of Rachel Riley-Halliday as the high school scholastic bowl sponsor for the 2023-2024 school year.

The next meeting of the board of education will be held on January 10, 2024