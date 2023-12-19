MTZ boys basketball goes 2-0 last week

Owen Owens puts up the putback layup in a 52-34 win against Normal West at Normal West.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion boys basketball team went 2-0 last week picking up wins against Normal West and Mattoon.

Against Normal West, the Braves offense got rolling after an offensive rebound by Jc Anderso off a missed shot. Anderson passed it to McAtee who found Sam Driscoll, who nailed the right-wing three-pointer to put the Braves up 3-0. Driscoll then dished an assist off to Lyncoln

Koester who finished at the rim to put the Braves up 5/0.

The Wildcats cut the lead when Taylor Hafermann nailed the three-pointer to cut the lead to 5-3. Anderson then found Koester for Koester’s second basket of the night. Driscoll then grabbed the rebound on the other end and found Koester once again that put the Braves up 9-3.

The Braves finished the quarter on an 8-2 run that included a three-pointer from Brayden Trimble and a layup by Grant McAtee to put the Braves up 14-5. The Wildcats cut the lead to 16-10 and after back-to-back three pointers from Koeater the Braves took a commanding 22-10 lead and went on to take a 27-17 halftime lead.

The Braves finished with a 52-34 win. Koester finished with a game-high 15 points and Driscoll finished with 11 points and seven assists.

“I thought we were pretty good. Again, that’s a good team with some skilled players and we held them to 34 points,” Head coach Dale Schuring said. “I was very pleased with that and as Coach Driscoll just said, defense travels and, whatever we’re gonna accomplish this year, it’s gonna be because of our defense.”

The Braves improved to 10-0 overall and 2-0 in Apollo conference play. This week the Braves will face Chatham-Glenwood.

“The biggest thing is offensively we have to get better we’re too stagnant,” Coach Schuring said. “I feel like we force things, our spacing isn’t good, so, we will add a few things to both offensively and defensively, tweak some things, but we just have to get better offensively. We are better than a 55 point a game team offensively. So, that would be the number one goal moving forward.”