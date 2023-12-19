MTZ girls basketball goes 2-1 last week

Denver Anderson goes into try and force a jump ball situation in a 60-50 loss against Mattoon at Mt. Zion

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion girls basketball team went 2-1 last week picking up wins against Maroa-Forsyth and Tolono-Unity and losing one against Mattoon.

Against Mattoon, the Braves started the second half down 23-21 and then Emily Maple drove to the rim and finished and made the free-throw to put the Green Wave up 26-21.

The Braves responded with Denver Anderson scoring on two offensive putback layups, one through contact, making the free-throw. Maple made another layup that put the Green Wave up 28-26.

The Green Wave went up 31-26 after a Maple free-throw. The Braves rallied behind an Anderson mid-range jumper and three-point jumper to cut the deficit down to 32-31. Miya Means then drove to the rim and was fouled, Means made one free-throw to tie the game at 32-32.

Addy Rotz then found Means open as she made the layup and put the Braves up 34-32.

Jocelyn Turner then made a mid-range jumper and Anderson hit a technical free-throw to put the Braves up 37-32. Anderson nailed one more free-throw to put the Braves up 38-34.

The Green Wave tied the game with four free-throws. Two off of an intentional foul and then one off a common foul. Addy Rotz then bailed a three-pointer to put the Braves up 41-40 to end the third quarter.

The Braves scored off a Maddie Kendall steal and layup to put them up 43-40. Ella Conyers then grabbed an offensive rebound and drained the game-tying three pointer. Conyers then nailed another three-pointer that gave the Green Wave the final lead change and a 60-50 win.

“We came out flat and we came out without a lot of intensity, which has been a problem of ours,” Head coach Steve Marvel said. “We weren’t hitting the boards at the beginning and we didn’t hit the boards at the end, things that we can’t do against good teams. Our defensive effort in the first half was really pretty good for the most part, especially on their two primary scorers. We did an excellent job on them. The first half one had two free throws and one had one three-pointer and that was it. We gotta give them all the credit to their secondary players to step it up and perform well and scoring. We have to improve our basketball IQ and we have to improve our effort and intensity across the game.”

The Braves improved to 11-4 overall and 2-2 in Apollo conference play. The Braves will have a week off before they travel to play in the Benton Holiday Tournament. Denver Anderson is also 100 points away from breaking the all-time scoring record, male or female, second only behind Carlin Long.