Phillip Klay Residence Receives First Place in Atwood Chamber Lighting Contest

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

Winners in the annual Christmas Lighting Contest, sponsored by the Atwood Chamber of Commerce, were announced on Sunday evening. First place went to Phillip Klay, 302 West Cedar: $100; second: Connie Hutchcraft, 316 South Main; $75 and third place: Kay & John Rawdin, 412 West Orchard: $50.

There were only six entries in the contest out of the many beautiful homes in town. The Atwood Chamber would like to thank everyone who entered and wish the entire community a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.