Safe Haven Baby Box Saves the Lives of Infants

The Family of the late Lela and Bob Self of Rushville, IN are the children who purchased the box in memory of their parents. Pictured, left to right: Rob Self, Julie Allen, Joni Irwin, Monica Kelsey, founder of the Safe Haven Baby Box, Barbara Masters, Terry VanNatta and Brenda Dean.

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

While this is technically my column this week, it is also a special story for the Christmas edition of the Record Herald. Several weeks ago, I mentioned that Roy and I attended the dedication of the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Rushville Fire Department, Rushville, IN. in October.

This was a very special event, not only to our family, but to the Rushville Community.

Before I begin my story, I want to explain how I compare my story to a story for Christmas. I think of Baby Jesus laying in a manger, literally a wooden box, in an unfamiliar place. Somehow, that is the same feeling I have when I think of a newborn being placed in a baby box, loved by a mother that felt she couldn’t care for it. That isn’t the way it went for Baby Jesus, but his mother Mary knew that he was a special child that would one day rule the world. Maybe that would be the way it would work for a baby that is left in a baby box. Even though they had a rough beginning, they were loved and left for someone to take care of them.

Now to actually begin my story, the experience of being at the baby box dedication was totally awesome. My oldest sister, Lela, passed away a couple years ago. We were born 13 years apart and after our mother passed away, she was like a second mom. She lived in Rushville, IN, which is about four hours east of Atwood. We didn’t see each other as often as we liked, but we talked on the phone. Like everyone I know, losing a sibling is difficult, but your precious memories live on.

My sister Lela and husband Bob Self were the parents of six children, five girls and one boy (he was the youngest). My brother-in-law died a few years before my sister, and he too was the best. The kids debated on what to do for their parents’ name to live on in their community they had lived in all their lives. When the idea of the Safe Haven Baby Box came up, the kids decided that would be the appropriate legacy. I was so proud of their decision after I learned more about the baby box.

The Rushville Fire Department was building on, which by the way is a beautiful addition, and this is where the baby box is placed. The “kids,” as I like to call them, paid to have a Safe Haven Baby Box built and the contractor agreed to install it. The Rushville Fire Chief Mike Justice was very accommodating for them to work with. Donations are continually accepted to help with supplies needed inside the baby box.

Let me explain what a Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB) really is to those who have never heard of them. SHBB is a non-profit organization that provides a safe and legal alternative to abandoning newborn babies. This organization, founded by Monica Kelsey in 2015, installs specialized baby boxes at designated secure locations where parents can safely surrender their newborns, ensuring their well-being and reducing the risk of harm or abandonment. This information on the SHBB is available on Wikipedia, but I wanted to share it with you. A lot of this was told to us at the dedication by Monica herself, so she said I was free to share it with my readers.

Monica, a firefighter and medic from Indiana, came up with the idea for the organization after she discovered that she was abandoned as an infant. She developed the baby box concept to prevent similar situations and protect the lives of vulnerable infants. SHBB launched the first baby box in the United States in 2016 and received its first surrendered newborn in 2017. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are also known as newborn safety incubators, at designated locations such as fire stations, hospitals, and other safe havens that are staffed 24/7.

Listening to Monica’s story was very humbling, she had been through so much, but was strong and determined to make a good life for herself and others.

A baby box is a climate-controlled and electronically-monitored device built into a wall. The box’s interior resembles a bassinet, and it is designed to be easily accessible outside while keeping the baby secure inside. When a parent places a newborn in the baby box it triggers an alarm that alerts the staff inside the haven location. Another sensor goes off once the baby is placed inside. The person surrendering the baby can push a button or close the door, which triggers a third alarm. The baby receives immediate medical attention once retrieved from the box. They are then placed in the care of child protective services. The newborn is attended to within five minutes.

The organization collaborates with local authorities, healthcare professionals, and child protective services to ensure surrendered infants receive appropriate medical care and are placed in safe and loving homes through the established adoption or foster care processes.

SHBB continues to advocate for implementing Safe Haven laws in states where they are not yet in place and for expanding existing laws to ensure the safety and well-being of newborns nationwide. At the time this information was published, 142 baby boxes are currently installed at safe havens in 11 states across the United States. Boxes can be found in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma and Arizona.

One of the highlights of the dedication day was getting to meet a couple with a baby they had recently been able to adopt that was retrieved from a baby box. This was also in Indiana. They spoke on their experience and the baby was precious and so fortunate. This baby’s life was changed because of the SHBB.

It was so nice to see all the firemen in dress uniforms. They also dedicated the new firehouse addition the same day. Our great nephew, Aaron VanNatta is a Captain on the Rushville Fire Department and has been a member of the department for 21 years. He loves his job.

What better idea for a legacy for their parents than the Safe Haven Baby Box. With six children in the family, you know they loved kids and raised all of them to be outstanding people. I am not just saying that because I am their aunt. I want to thank each one of them, Brenda (Self) Dean, Terry (Self) VanNatta, Barbara (Self) Masters, Joni (Self) Irwin, Julie (Self) Allen and Rob Self for loving your mom and dad so much you wanted to do something extra special for them.

While there was no star in the East where the baby box was placed, the sun was shining bright with almost no wind and only a slight chill in the air, this SHBB might just lead the way for a newborn baby to be placed, only if the mother doesn’t feel she can raise them. The baby box is not an invitation to give up a baby, but provides a wonderful alternative to leaving them in a dumpster, or someplace else they would not survive. Let’s give our infants a chance at life. Let them grow up and succeed like Monica Kelsey, founder of SHBB.

I would like to see Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Champaign, Decatur or any bigger town where they will be monitored 24/7. I think it is sad that our state has not thought of this idea. I just heard a few weeks ago that two babies were left on a firehouse step in Chicago, but were not found in time. One baby survived and one did not. A SHBB might have saved them.

Roy and I plan to donate to the Safe Haven Baby Box in Rushville, IN each year to help keep up with the supplies.

I would like to contact some of our lawmakers and see if we can get the ball rolling in 2024 to begin having Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Illinois.

As you celebrate your Christmas holidays, remember the story of Jesus birth in Bethlehem. Reach out to others who are less fortunate and bring some light and happiness in their lives. This is a season of Hope, Joy, Peace & Love. Let our light shine out to others in everything we do. May the Safe Haven Baby Boxes help save children throughout our country as a place where the newborn finds love.

Merry Christmas and Happy 2024