Joyce Huffman

Joyce Marie Huffman, 86, of Savoy passed away at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Joyce was born on December 29, 1936 to Samuel and Frances (Hall) Stanley in Olney, IL.

She is survived by five daughters, Jacquelyn (Brian) Kahn, Jennifer (Don) Brink, Judith (Michael) Hoss, Jo (Joe) Workman, and Jeanne Woods-Huffman; fourteen grandchildren, Rachel Kahn, Eva Brink, Don Brink, Hannah Brink, Emily Brink, Haley Piper, Michael Hoss, Bonnie Meek, Christopher Meek, Mason Workman, Jessica Huffman, Daniel Woods, and Tyler Huffman; 9 great-grandchildren; and two nieces, Lisa Brown and Lynne Black. Joyce is also survived by 5 step-children and 12 step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Huffman; parents, Samuel and Frances Stanley; one grandson, Samuel Ray Dennis; one sister, Mary Jones; one niece, Angela Bosler; and one nephew, Stanley Jones.

Joyce was blessed with an idyllic childhood, growing up on a farm with a loving mother and father and an older sister who was also her best friend. She spent many happy hours outdoors, playing with her many cousins who lived nearby. Joyce graduated from Newton High School with high honors in 1953 and married Jack O. J. Woods. They had five daughters before they were divorced in 1968. At that time Joyce went back to school and completed her nursing degree in 1970, a member of the first class to graduate from the Parkland School of Nursing. She went to work at Carle and in 1973, was named Carle Hospital’s Nurse of the year. She worked there until 1981, when she married Larry Huffman and moved to Springfield, Missouri. There she worked at St. John’s Hospital until she retired at the age of 65. Throughout her life Joyce cared for countless patients and their families, and mentored many younger nurses who were inspired by her dedication, intelligence, and experience.

Joyce never lost her love of the outdoors, and after her retirement she devoted much of her free time to gardening and feeding the birds. Joyce also enjoyed holidays; at Christmas she remembered everyone with a gift selected especially for them, and at Halloween—her absolute favorite time of year—she eagerly awaited the trick or treaters with an enormous bowl of candy.

Above all, Joyce loved her family, especially her five daughters. She also treasured her grandchildren, who called her Nanny, and were indulged on their summer visits with extravagant gifts, endless pans of Scotcheroos, and trips to Silver Dollar City.

Joyce was a welcoming, generous, and caring person; no matter how busy she was, she always had time to offer you a glass of iced tea and sympathize with your troubles. Her death leaves a terrible absence in the lives of her family and friends, but her memory remains an abiding blessing for everyone who knew her.

A visitation and celebration of Joyce’s life will be held from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the Dundas Cemetery in Dundas, IL; Pastor Amy Wharton will be officiating. The service will be followed by a luncheon at West End Reception and Events in Newton, IL.