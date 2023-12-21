Lois Klienmeyer

Lois V. Klienmeyer, 100, of Arcola, IL passed away at 12:44 AM on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The Arthur Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at the Edwards Funeral Home. Rev. Zandra Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the VanVoorhis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at the funeral home. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Lois was born on July 17, 1923 in Broadlands, IL. She was the daughter of Birch C. and Zurah E. (Eastin) Wagley. She married Ralph W. Klienmeyer on September 1, 1942 in Sidney, IL. He passed away on October 27, 1983.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna Maxwell (Bill Hudson) of Arcola, IL and Sandra (Dennis) Frederick of Fancy Gap, VA, two siblings, Doris Guinn of Griffith, IN, and Beverly (Gene) Daughenbaugh of Georgetown, IL, five grandchildren, Kevin Douthitt of Arcola, IL, Kimberly (Kenny) Boyers of McGaheysville, VA, Kristina (David) Dove of Christiansburg, VA, Kyle (Liz) Frederick of Jamestown, NC and Caleb (Laura) Frederick of Huntsville, AL, seven great grandchildren, Dylan and Sydnie Frederick, Anissa and Kyra Boyers, Zachary, Wesley and Emma Frederick, several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, Robert (Lucille) Wagley, one sister, Margaret (Johnny) Lauderback and a brother-in-law, Fay Guinn.

Lois was a member of the Hindsboro United Methodist Church.

Lois’s role as a farmer’s wife defined much of her life. She wholeheartedly embraced the responsibilities that came with this role and devoted herself to nurturing her family with love, care and delicious meals. Known for her culinary skills, Lois delighted her loved ones with exquisite dishes she prepared with passion and skill. Her Lemon Meringue Pie was a coveted delicacy that held a special place in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to savor it.

Lois possessed remarkable abilities in various handicrafts. Whether it was crocheting intricate designs, knitting cozy garments, or sewing beautiful outfits, she showcased her creativity through these artistic endeavors. Notably, she used her skills to craft numerous outfits for her daughters’ school and church plays over the years. Additionally, Lois lovingly created Afghans for each of her grandchildren.

While displaying grace and elegance in everything she did, Lois embodied what it meant to be a true lady. She exuded poise and dignity in every aspect of her life, earning widespread admiration from all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her unwavering commitment to being a quality individual shone through in every interaction she had.

Beyond her household commitments, Lois had various hobbies and interests. One such passion was painting landscapes that captured the beauty of nature’s marvels. With every stroke of the brush on a canvas, she brought scenes alive with vibrant colors and details. Ceramics was another outlet for her creativity.

Memorials may be made to Hindsboro United Methodist Church or the Arthur Home.