ALAH GIRLS BASKETBALL

In the second game of pool play in the Knights Holiday Classic tourney, the ALAH Knights girls basketball team plays defense against the Rantoul Eagles. On defense for ALAH are Sara Herschberger (20), Lindsay Rohacs (15), Claire Seal (12), Addison Yeakel (3), and Morgan Casteel. The Knights had 25 defensive rebounds, 7 steals, and 5 blocks in the 48-35 victory. Senior Claire Seal led the Knights with 26 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals in the contest.

ALAH High School Girls Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Dec. 18 vs. Effingham St. Anthony

Effingham St. Anthony Jr. Varsity defeated ALAH 9-6 (game was 2 8-minute running clock halves)

Scoring: Sophie Monts 2-0-2-0-4; Savannah Butcher 0-0-2-2-2

Effingham St. Anthony

Varsity defeated ALAH 77-44

Scoring: Addison Yeakel 1-0-0-0-2; Claire Seal 7-0-9-6-20; Lindsay Rohacs 0-0-2-1-1; Sara Herschberger 5-0-6-2-12; Alayna Plank 2-0-0-0-4; Anna Rawlins 0-1-0-0-3; Savannah Butcher 1-0-0-0-2

Dec. 21 vs. Unity Christian (ALAH High School Girls Holiday Classic)

ALAH defeated Unity Christian 51-21

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 2-1-0-0-7; Addison Yeakel 1-0-0-0-2; Claire Seal 5-1-11-8-21; Lindsay Rohacs 2-3-0-0-13; Sara Herschberger 1-0-0-0-2; Alayna Plank 0-2-0-0-6

Dec. 12 vs. Rantoul

(ALAH High School Girls Holiday Classic)

ALAH defeated Rantoul 48-35

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 1-1-2-1-6; Claire Seal 7-0-19-12-26; Lindsay Rohacs 0-0-8-5-5; Sara Herschberger 2-1-6-4-11;

Dec. 23 vs. Chrisman

(ALAH High School Girls Holiday Classic)

ALAH defeated Chrisman 38-22

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 1-0-0-0-2; Claire Seal 8-1-5-5-24; Lindsay Rohacs 1-0-6-3-5; Sophie Monts 1-0-0-0-2; Anna Rawlins 1-1-0-0-5

Dec. 23 vs. Windsor Stew-Stras (ALAH High School Girls Holiday Classic Championship Game)

ALAH defeated Windsor Stew-Stras 56-47

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 2-1-0-0-7; Addison Yeakel 2-0-0-0-4; Claire Seal 9-0-16-13-31; Sophie Monts 1-0-0-0-2; Lindsay Rohacs 2-1-1-0-7; Alayna Plank 0-1-0-0-3; Anna Rawlins 1–0-0-2

The girls will resume play on Jan. 5 with the Corn Bowl Classic vs. Cerro Gordo Bement. (see end of scoreboard for details)

The ALAH Knights boys and girls varsity basketball teams are hosting a unique event against the Cerro Gordo Bement boys and girls Broncos varsity basketball teams on Friday, Jan. 5. The game is called the Corn Bowl Classic with the varsity boys playing at 10 a.m. and the varsity girls at noon. All students from Cerro Gordo and Bement and ALAH high school will be in attendance. Come join the fun, help pack the gym and support the Knights!!!!