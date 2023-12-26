ALAH BOYS BASKETBALL

Knights senior Jayce Parsons goes up with a shot at the 5:28 mark of the fourth quarter in the game at ACS last week. Jayce would get fouled on the play and make both free throws to give the Knights a 47-45 lead at the time. The Knights outscored the Conquering Riders the rest of the way 12-4 the rest of the way to take a 59-47 victory. Jayce contributed 8 points in the win.

ALAH High School Boys Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Dec. 18 vs. Arthur Christian School

ALAH Varsity defeated Arthur Christian School 59-47

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 3-2-2-2-14; Maddix Stirrett 1-0-2-1-3; Jayce Parsons 3-0-5-2-8; Nate Hale 1-1-0-0-5; Connor Nettles 2-2-11-6-16; Easton Frederick 3-2-2-1-13

Dec. 21 vs. St. Teresa (St. Teresa Holiday Tournament)

St. Teresa defeated ALAH 56-37

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 5-0-0-0-10; Maddix Stirrett 1-0-2-1-3; Jayce Parsons 3-0-3-3-9; Nate Hale 1-0-0-0-2; Connor Nettles 1-3-0-0-11; Kendall Schrock 1-0-0-0-2

Dec. 22 vs. Riverton (St. Teresa Holiday Tournament)

Riverton defeated ALAH 63-31

Scoring: Will Hilligoss 1-0-2-2-4; Maddix Stirrett 1-0-0-0-2; Jayce Parsons 2-0-2-1-5; Calahan Binion 0-0-2-0-0; Nate Hale 0-0-2-1-1; Connor Nettles 1-0-12-9-11; Kendall Schrock 1-0-2-2-4; Easton Frederick 0-0-2-2-2; Brennon Hutson 0-0-2-2-2

Upcoming schedule for the ALAH boys: They will finish the St. Teresa tournament on Dec. 28 and 29; travel to LeRoy for Jr. Varsity and Varsity games with the Panthers, coached by former Arthur High School player, Mark Edmundson. Those games are on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The ALAH Knights boys and girls varsity basketball teams are hosting a unique event against the Cerro Gordo Bement boys and girls Broncos varsity basketball teams on Friday, Jan. 5. The game is called the Corn Bowl Classic with the varsity boys playing at 10 a.m. and the varsity girls at noon. All students from Cerro Gordo and Bement and ALAH high school will be in attendance. Come join the fun, help pack the gym and support the Knights!!!!