Atwood Village Board Continues Its Endeavors to have Property Cleaned Up in Village

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

The Atwood Village Board continues to work diligently to rid the town of eyesores in various places.

During the regular meeting of the board on December 11, Village President Bill Fleming told the board they will be taking the next steps to pursue action on two properties, the old meat locker building on the corner of Main and Central Streets, and 217-219 E. Cedar. Multiple notices of ordinance violations have been sent to the owners and to the date of the meeting, no action had been taken to remedy the violations that exist. Also, no contact has been received from either property owner outlining any plans to make corrections.

Fleming stated that Atwood Village Ordinance and Illinois State Statutes specify that for the village to proceed, the village building inspector must declare these properties as dangerous buildings. The owners have 10 days to remedy the condition or demolish the building, or the village may petition the court to take steps to seek condemnation and proceed with demolition. Fleming and the building inspector, Roy Elmore, were to meet, review the locations and proceed accordingly.

3 Guys Concrete are taking advantage of the good weather and have been working on completing the carriage walk and cross walks. The brick pavers will be installed on each side of the new trees where there are currently rock chips. This won’t happen until spring.

Fleming gave an update on the Fiber Optic project by Consolidated Communications. The contractor installing the lines informed Fleming that the installation process is complete. There are several locations where “clean-up work” is needed, such as installation of vaults and pedestals. They will return in the spring to conduct regrading and reseeding of these areas. They told Fleming they would give the village advance notice before they begin the regrading process.

During the financial report the following was announced. The village is in 58% of this fiscal year and this is a report of the departments: Admin-10% under, Police-9% under, Streets-12% under, Water & Sewer-25% under, Parks-40% under. Total budget is 24% under. The re-paving has been paid in full.

The board approved expenditures totaling $12,943.04.

One sealed bid for the sale of the old Municipal Building was opened, but died for lack of a motion. This will be visited at a later date.

The tax levy ordinance FY23-FY24 was approved by the board.

The board discussed a TIF request from Roger Harris for the vacant land west of the Ag Museum. Harris wants to erect a building for storage. The board accepted his request up to $30,000.

A quote was accepted from Alco to replace two garage doors and all openers at the Street & Water Department. This will include two doors and eight openers for a total of $11,804.20.

A motion was passed to approve ordinance 23-O-14, declaring surplus property and authorizing the sale of the old generator at the sewer plant.

Police Chief Joe Duncan told the board there is sufficient marking on either side of the police department. This makes it much easier to locate.

Trustee Diane Eagan reported the Atwood Chamber of Commerce sponsored a visit from Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus on Saturday, December 2 at the A-H Public Library. On behalf of the chamber and board she thanked the library and chamber on their support of the village.

Fleming said he had received a request from a local resident, Daron Soard, who is also a village employee, for permission to install a Sunflower Garden in the grassy area directly south of the railroad tracts between Main and Illinois Streets. All necessary lines of sight and needed setbacks will be observed. Fleming said he has sent an email to the general manager of the railroad seeking their permission for this project. They responded that they are okay authorizing this under a beautification lease with no base rent. Once additional information regarding the size of the garden and the exact placement, the railroad will forward an application to the village. Before the application is ready to be sent back to the railroad, Fleming said this will be brought up again at a future board meeting.

The next meeting of the board will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024.