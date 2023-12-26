Elisa L Jamison, 60, of Atwood, IL, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 3:32 a.m. in her home, after a long battle with cancer.

Elisa was born on April 28, 1963 to Jerry and Bonnie Wilson Chesnut in Tuscola, IL.

She married Bob Jamison of Atwood on June 22, 1991.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Bonnie Chesnut of Atwood. Maternal grandparents, Evelyn and Vern Wilson, Paternal grandparents, Ivan and June Chesnut. And her precious niece, Jenny Davis.

She is survived by her husband Bob, three children, Jonathan Jacobs of Arthur, Abby Blythe (Paul) of Villa Grove, and Zack Jamison of Atwood. One granddaughter, Tucker Jamison-Britton of Arthur. Siblings, Lori Knudsen (Scott) of Champaign, Amy Davis (Steve) of Hammond, and Josh Chesnut (Karen) of Hammond. Lots of beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Elisa enjoyed spending time with her children, and her very loved granddaughter. Nothing made her happier than having her whole family together.

2 Timothy 4: 7-8: I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 8 Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 28 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 29 at the funeral home with burial services to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to James Reeder American Legion Post #770, Atwood, IL

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com